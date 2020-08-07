Charles Lowell Gahagen went to be with the Lord about noon on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He was born on November 3, 1930, in Beautiful Lookout, Armstrong County, PA to Charles Earl and Verna Mauk Gahagen, both deceased. He was the sixth of eleven children, so always claimed with a mischievous smile that he was number six, no matter which way you figured it.

On December 29, 1956 he married Joyce May Fingado, who predeceased him on November 20, 2017.

He is survived by their only child, a daughter, Cindy Cawman and her husband William, with whom he resided for his last three years and where he passed. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Melissa Nale of Vineland, NJ, Rebecca Webb and her husband Sam of Kossuth, PA, and Stephen Nale and his wife Rachel of Knox, PA. Also, he had six great-grandchildren, Thomas, Emma and Noah Webb, and Randall, Charles and Benjamin Nale. He has three step-grandchildren, Mark and Janice Cawman of California, Grace Cawman of Lancaster, OH, and Deborah Cawman of Malawi, Africa. He has one step great-granddaughter, Clara Cawman. Of his birth family one brother, Howard Gahagen survives him as well as three sisters, Gladine Smith, Shirley Buzard, and Carolyn McKay.

He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Thomas Nale, and the following siblings: Wendell Gahagen, Kathryn Barrett, Kathleen Wolfgang, and Clark Gahagen, William Gahagen, and Earnest Gahagen.

He gave his heart to the Lord at the age of sixteen and never took it back. He was a solid Christian example for seventy-three years. He served seventeen months in Korea during the Korean War and kept a clear record with God all during it. He suffered a good deal in his last two years with back pain, but never complained about it. He was also a part of the Christian Aires Singing Group and with his wife of sixty-one years ministered in chalk art. He was a lively song leader for church services.

In his later years his daughter Cindy would often find him reading his Bible and trying to commit Scripture to memory for when he could no longer read. Once she asked him if he could see to read and he said, “I can see well enough to know what it says!” Such is the fruit of long and faithful Bible reading. Several times in his last months he told us, “It’s a close walk.” He also said over and over, “We have to make it through!” The day before he went to heaven he gave a clear testimony that all was clear with God.

He was known for his kindness to those in need and their home was always open to those who needed a place and a friend. He liked to tease about Gahagen’s Bed & Breakfast which included his specialty: fried potatoes and onions.

He will be missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held in a tent at Salem Cemetery in Frogtown at eleven o’clock Tuesday, August 11. A viewing will be held at ten o’clock before the funeral service. Funeral will be officiated by Rev. William Cawman and Rev. Eric Watts. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Outreach Ministries of Emmanuel Church, PO Box 644, Newfield, NJ 08344; or to a charity of your choice.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

