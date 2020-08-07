Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Paula Williams’s Zucchini Bread

Give this light zucchini bread by Paula Williams a shot!

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Mix together in a bowl the following:



– 2 cups flour– 1 tablespoon cinnamon– 2 teaspoons baking soda– ¼ teaspoon baking powder– 1 teaspoon salt

3. In a separate bowl, beat 3 eggs until frothy.

4. To the eggs, add:

– 2 cups sugar

– 1 cup vegetable oil

– 1 teaspoon vanilla

5. Mix well.

6. Then, add:

– 2 cups zucchini grated and drained

7. Next, add the flour mixture.

8. Last, add some chopped nuts.

9. Bake for 1 hour. Makes 2 loaves.

