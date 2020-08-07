Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion Hospital Reports Two New Coronavirus Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, August 7, 2020:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 08/06/2020: 3669
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 2836
Positives: 81*
*approximately 390 results pending (includes local nursing facilities)
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 08/06/2020: 14843
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 5499
Positives: 297*
*approximately 272 results pending
Hospital Inpatients. As of 08/07/020, 10:00 a.m.:
Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:
– Wear a mask.
– Wash your hands frequently.
– Don’t touch your face.
– Cover coughs and sneezes.
– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.
– Practice good hygiene.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
