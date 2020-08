Clarion Hospital Reports Two New Coronavirus Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, August 7, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/06/2020: 3669

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 2836

Positives: 81*

*approximately 390 results pending (includes local nursing facilities)

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/06/2020: 14843

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 5499

Positives: 297*

*approximately 272 results pending

Hospital Inpatients. As of 08/07/020, 10:00 a.m.:

Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

– Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

