Featured Local Job: CTC Hiring Multiple Positions

Did you know Clarion Bathware has their own truck fleet (Clarion Transportation Corporation)?

CTC is currently seeking Regional and OTR Drivers, Mechanic and Mechanics Helpers.

If you are interested in becoming part of the Clarion Bathware team? If so, fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at ngalbraith@clarionbathware.com or fax back to 1 (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »



In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop

Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop

Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at ngalbraith@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188.

