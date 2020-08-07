Friends Of The Flag Holding Benefit Poker Run on August 29

CLARION, Pa. – The Friends of the Flag Bike Club is having a benefit Poker Run, on Saturday, August 29. The proceeds will benefit Doretha Stephens who is battling liver cancer.

Registration will be at 11:00 a.m. at Mauthes Country Corner & Cones, 18213 Route 322, East of Strattanville.

The second stop will be at Snug Harbour Restauraunt, 6447 Route 66, Fairmount City. The third stop will be at the St. Cloud Hotel, 427 Kellys Way, East Brady. The fourth stop will take place at Woodlands Tavern, 8631 Route 28, Mayport, and the final stop will be at Plyler’s, 234 Allegheny Boulevard, Brookville.

If your vehicle has a valid registration, come out and have some fun with Friends of the Flag, and show your support! All vehicles welcome. Bring your motorcycle, car, truck, or SUV.

Registration fee $15.00, add passenger for $5.00 each.

Call Michelle at 814-316-5787 for more details.

(This article was provided by Clarion Sports Zone)

