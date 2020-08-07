James Edward “Jim” Schrecengost, Sr., 77, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born June 11, 1943, in Oil City, PA, the son of Harold Burton and Georgia Celeste (Wynkoop) Schrecengost.

James met his wife Barbara and was wed on May 12, 1962. James soon left for Paris Island and was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran. During his time honorably serving his country, James drove Amphibious Landing Tanks and was also a rifle marksman. He was the proud father of Linda, James, and Melissa. He had worked for Rexhide Corporation, in East Brady, PA. James was particularly known for his love of music and spent time enjoying CMT music videos with his family. He will best be remembered for his extensive vocabulary and his wit and words of wisdom. James especially loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and his great-grandson, Hank. He also was an avid collector of automotive hats and loved working on his lawn tractors and also enjoyed water skiing and fishing.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara L. (Marsh) Schrecengost; three children, James E. “Jimmy” Schrecengost and fiancé, Dey Kyper, of Butler, Linda L. Baatz and husband, Dale, of Benzonia, MI, and Melissa A. Schrecengost of Butler; three grandchildren, James Arner III, Tanner Schrecengost, and Hailey Schrecengost; great-grandson, Henry James “Hank” Yori; two brothers, Harold B. Schrecengost of Richmond, VA, and Mervin Schrecengost of Edinburg, PA; and a sister, Judy A. Courson of New Castle.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 with Pastor Dale Gallo officiating at the Rimersburg Cemetery Veteran’s Memorial Chapel where military honors will be presented by the VFW Post 7132 and American Legion Post 454 of Rimersburg.

Contributions may be made in James’ honor to the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, PO Box 997, Kittanning, PA 16201.

