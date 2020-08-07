John Thomas Freeberg, 78, of Houtzdale and a guest of Jefferson Manor, Brookville, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the manor.

Born July 23, 1942 in Houtzdale, he was a son of Birger Axel and Marie Lydia (Williams) Freeberg.

In his younger years he drove truck for C & K Coal Company, Chapman Trucking and Womeldorf Trucking, where he acquired life time friends

He attended Clarion University in 1984 and was a graduate of Pittsburg Institute of Mortuary Science, receiving his funeral directors license in 1985. John worked with his father at Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home until Birger’s death in December of 1985.

Every family was special and he was dedicated to the families he served for over 35 years.

He was a kind, caring, generous man, a great husband, dad and a loving pap.

John enjoyed restoring wrecked cars and trucks and just “tinkering”, as he called it, in the garage.

John was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church, Houtzdale, Osceola Lodge #516 F & A.M., Jaffa Shrine, Altoona, Valley of Altoona Consistory, Loyal Order of Moose # 327, Houtzdale American Legion Social Club, and the NRA.

He was past president of the former Moshannon Valley Rotary Club, and past president of the I.O.O.F. Cemetery Assoc..

On December 24, 1979 in Tionesta, he married Judy (Best) Freeberg, who survives in Houtzdale.

Surviving are the following children, Scott Freeberg of Houtzdale, Mary Beth (Mark) Conner of St. Petersburg, Wendy (Darrick) Stewart of West Freedom, Roxie (Alan) Shreffler of Stoneboro, and Jonathan (Brandi) Freeberg of Osceola Mills.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Mitchell (Randi) Conner, Marissa (Emil) Fischli, Matthew (Emily) Conner, Malia Conner, Dylan Griffin, Damon Stewart, Timothy (Brittany)Shreffler, Gage and Amelia Freeberg, and eight great grandchildren; Jacob, Megan, Rowen, Erik, Jenna, Weston, Piper and Kahle.

Along with two brothers: Charles (Nancy )Freeberg of Blossburg and F. Victor (Frances) Freeberg of Shelocta.

John was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Michael Conner and two sister, Charlotte Minisci, and Anna Mae Kephart.

Rev. Robert Ford will preside over a private funeral service for the immediate family.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions there will be no public visitation

Interment will follow in the Sligo Cemetery, Sligo.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John’s memory to Faith United Lutheran Church, PO Box 325, Houtzdale. Pa. 16651 or the Houtzdale-Ramey EMS, PO Box 224, Houtzdale. Pa 16651.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

