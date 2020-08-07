Kenneth N. “Ken” Beach, 70, a resident of Franklin died peacefully Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.

He was born May 22, 1950, in Franklin, a beloved son of Walter and Jane Hexamer Beach.

He was a 1969 graduate of Franklin High School. Later in life, he attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he earned an associate degree in Business Administration.

For many years, Ken worked at Franklin Steel; and as a cook at Vision Quest, where he retired in 1999.

He was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin. Later in life, Ken was a very active fourth degree member of the Franklin Knights of Columbus, where he had served as Past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. He was active with the Knights of Columbus Bingo; and had risen through all chairs of The Columbus Club.

Ken participated in many 5 and 10K races throughout his lifetime.

Ken is survived by his sister, Nancy Hook, and by a brother, Michael Beach and his wife, Lucy, all of Franklin.

Also surviving are two grandchildren: Justin Metzgar and Gabriel Beach; a great-granddaughter, Lilly Metzgar; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He will be deeply missed by all those who had come to know and love him.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his beloved son, Kenneth W. Beach; five brothers: John “Son” Beach; Walter “Bud” Beach; James Beach; Raymond Beach; and Charles “Butch” Beach; and by two sisters: Shirley Ford; and Mary Lou Beach.

Due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Ken’s name to either: St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

