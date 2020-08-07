Meteor Shower & Stargazing Event Set for August 11 at Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Meteor Shower and Stargazing event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, at Cook Forest.

(Photo: Perseid Meteor Shower in Cook Forest. Courtesy of Kyle Yates Photography)

The event begins at 9:15 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own chairs and flashlights and meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater.

This event is an opportunity to learn about the constellations and watch the Perseid Meteors put on their annual show. All families will receive a star chart to use and keep.

The event is presented by the Friends of Cook Forest.

A heavy cloud cover and/or rain date for the event is Wednesday August 12 at 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.