Neva Louise (Ziegler) Rossman

Neva Louise Rossman, age 92, of Knox, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 5, 2020, at the Vincentian Home in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.

Born January 28, 1928, in Van, Cranberry Township, Venango County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd F. and Ruth Willings Ziegler.

She graduated from Cranberry High School in 1946.

Neva married Donald H. Rossman on May 23, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2012.

She and her husband raised animals and would often put sweaters on baby horses in the winter.

Neva enjoyed being a homemaker but during the war, worked at Eakin Harwood in Van. She later worked in the Keystone High School cafeteria.

She attended the Bethany Evangelical Crossroads Church in Knox and enjoyed camping and gardening and making rugs and quilts.

Neva loved to read before glaucoma took her eyesight but continued with her love of reading by listening to audio books.

Survivors include one son, Ronald S. Rossman of Knox; three daughters, Ruth (Don) Bechtel of Emlenton, Barbara I. Rossman of Knox, and Donna L. (Phillip) Freebourn of Cedar Park, Texas; nine grandchildren, Matthew Mason, Michelle Alexander, Travis Rossman, Heather Rossman, Jonathan Rossman, Christopher Freebourn, David Freebourn, Shannon Freebourn, and Sarah Alexander; and 11 great grandchildren.

Neva is also survived by a brother, Fred Ziegler, of Seneca.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Barry S. Mason and four brothers, Howard, Edgar, Norm and Myron.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Neva’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

