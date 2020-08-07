Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 758 New Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, August 7, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 7, that there are 758 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 117,279.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 111 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 31 and August 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases. There were 24,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 651 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 99 on ventilators.

There are 7,297 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,199,620 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 7, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/7/20 – 758
8/6/20 – 807
8/5/20 – 705
8/4/20 – 854
8/3/20 – 565
8/2/20 – 654
8/1/20 – 888

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 200 4 204 6
Butler 637 8 645 15
Clarion 77 1 78 2
Clearfield 150 6 156 0
Crawford 138 1 139 1
Elk 48 0 48 2
Forest 9 0 9 0
Indiana 297 12 309 6
Jefferson 61 1 62 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 389 15 404  9
Venango 63 0 63 0
Warren 20 2 22 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 497 8496
Allegheny 8709 118859
Armstrong 204 4126
Beaver 1294 12675
Bedford 138 2822
Berks 5321 31228
Blair 265 11015
Bradford 85 5278
Bucks 7147 61818
Butler 645 13773
Cambria 328 16071
Cameron 6 343
Carbon 368 6753
Centre 368 9336
Chester 5054 48918
Clarion 78 2013
Clearfield 156 4167
Clinton 119 2651
Columbia 470 5168
Crawford 139 5100
Cumberland 1276 19021
Dauphin 2757 27933
Delaware 9121 65357
Elk 48 1814
Erie 1058 18569
Fayette 472 9494
Forest 9 516
Franklin 1328 13131
Fulton 26 766
Greene 112 2958
Huntingdon 300 3073
Indiana 309 5944
Jefferson 62 2277
Juniata 131 1439
Lackawanna 1922 19175
Lancaster 5822 50302
Lawrence 389 5284
Lebanon 1594 12969
Lehigh 4918 40187
Luzerne 3409 31206
Lycoming 369 8399
McKean 34 3143
Mercer 404 7926
Mifflin 116 4365
Monroe 1618 16291
Montgomery 10015 95072
Montour 100 6247
Northampton 3913 37494
Northumberland 449 6760
Perry 121 2702
Philadelphia 26419 176863
Pike 526 4644
Potter 20 849
Schuylkill 908 12527
Snyder 101 1734
Somerset 129 6369
Sullivan 10 299
Susquehanna 213 2910
Tioga 37 2153
Union 216 5904
Venango 63 3496
Warren 22 1980
Washington 821 16244
Wayne 158 4110
Westmoreland 1500 31061
Wyoming 58 1856
York 2485 36197

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 9% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,860 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,122 cases among employees, for a total of 23,982 at 872 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,968 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,573 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


