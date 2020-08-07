Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 758 New Cases Reported Statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 7, that there are 758 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 117,279.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 111 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 31 and August 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases. There were 24,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 651 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 99 on ventilators.
There are 7,297 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 1,199,620 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 7, 77% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
8/7/20 – 758
8/6/20 – 807
8/5/20 – 705
8/4/20 – 854
8/3/20 – 565
8/2/20 – 654
8/1/20 – 888
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|200
|4
|204
|6
|Butler
|637
|8
|645
|15
|Clarion
|77
|1
|78
|2
|Clearfield
|150
|6
|156
|0
|Crawford
|138
|1
|139
|1
|Elk
|48
|0
|48
|2
|Forest
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Indiana
|297
|12
|309
|6
|Jefferson
|61
|1
|62
|1
|McKean
|34
|0
|34
|1
|Mercer
|389
|15
|404
|9
|Venango
|63
|0
|63
|0
|Warren
|20
|2
|22
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|497
|8496
|Allegheny
|8709
|118859
|Armstrong
|204
|4126
|Beaver
|1294
|12675
|Bedford
|138
|2822
|Berks
|5321
|31228
|Blair
|265
|11015
|Bradford
|85
|5278
|Bucks
|7147
|61818
|Butler
|645
|13773
|Cambria
|328
|16071
|Cameron
|6
|343
|Carbon
|368
|6753
|Centre
|368
|9336
|Chester
|5054
|48918
|Clarion
|78
|2013
|Clearfield
|156
|4167
|Clinton
|119
|2651
|Columbia
|470
|5168
|Crawford
|139
|5100
|Cumberland
|1276
|19021
|Dauphin
|2757
|27933
|Delaware
|9121
|65357
|Elk
|48
|1814
|Erie
|1058
|18569
|Fayette
|472
|9494
|Forest
|9
|516
|Franklin
|1328
|13131
|Fulton
|26
|766
|Greene
|112
|2958
|Huntingdon
|300
|3073
|Indiana
|309
|5944
|Jefferson
|62
|2277
|Juniata
|131
|1439
|Lackawanna
|1922
|19175
|Lancaster
|5822
|50302
|Lawrence
|389
|5284
|Lebanon
|1594
|12969
|Lehigh
|4918
|40187
|Luzerne
|3409
|31206
|Lycoming
|369
|8399
|McKean
|34
|3143
|Mercer
|404
|7926
|Mifflin
|116
|4365
|Monroe
|1618
|16291
|Montgomery
|10015
|95072
|Montour
|100
|6247
|Northampton
|3913
|37494
|Northumberland
|449
|6760
|Perry
|121
|2702
|Philadelphia
|26419
|176863
|Pike
|526
|4644
|Potter
|20
|849
|Schuylkill
|908
|12527
|Snyder
|101
|1734
|Somerset
|129
|6369
|Sullivan
|10
|299
|Susquehanna
|213
|2910
|Tioga
|37
|2153
|Union
|216
|5904
|Venango
|63
|3496
|Warren
|22
|1980
|Washington
|821
|16244
|Wayne
|158
|4110
|Westmoreland
|1500
|31061
|Wyoming
|58
|1856
|York
|2485
|36197
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- 3% are ages 13-18;
- 9% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
- 24% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,860 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,122 cases among employees, for a total of 23,982 at 872 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,968 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 8,573 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
