Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 758 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 7, that there are 758 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 117,279.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 111 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 31 and August 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases. There were 24,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 651 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 99 on ventilators.

There are 7,297 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,199,620 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 7, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/7/20 – 758

8/6/20 – 807

8/5/20 – 705

8/4/20 – 854

8/3/20 – 565

8/2/20 – 654

8/1/20 – 888

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 200 4 204 6 Butler 637 8 645 15 Clarion 77 1 78 2 Clearfield 150 6 156 0 Crawford 138 1 139 1 Elk 48 0 48 2 Forest 9 0 9 0 Indiana 297 12 309 6 Jefferson 61 1 62 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 389 15 404 9 Venango 63 0 63 0 Warren 20 2 22 1

County Case Counts to Date