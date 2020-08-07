Plea Hearing Continued for Strattanville Man Accused of Raping Child

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing for a Strattanville man accused of repeatedly raping a young girl was continued on Wednesday.

A plea hearing for 33-year-old Ricky Glenn Wright was continued on Wednesday, August 6, and is scheduled to resume on August 26, at a time to be scheduled at a later date.

Wright faces the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1



– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1– Sexual Assault, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

Wright is currently free on $75,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Katherine Berggren, of PSP Clarion, a known young girl participated in a Forensic Interview at Western PA Cares for Kids on Monday, June 3. The victim disclosed being physically and sexually accosted by Ricky Glenn Wright.

The victim utilized anatomically correct dolls and pictures to accurately portray Wright’s actions.

According to the complaint, the victim was subjected to unwanted physical touching by Wright, as well as sexual assault multiple times between April 24 and May 12 in a Clarion Township residence.

The complaint states that Wright participated in an interview during which time he denied any allegations of any form of abuse toward the victim.

Based on the investigation, Wright was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

