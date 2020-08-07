Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Residential Fire in Farmington Township Ruled Accidental

Friday, August 7, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

38259DAC-C116-4E99-8EB9-E83ADBD535AAFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a fire that occurred at a residence in Farmington Township earlier this week has been ruled accidental.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and Farmington Township Fire Department investigated a residential structure fire that occurred around 8:30 a.m. on August 5 at a residence on Haggerty Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon completion of the investigation, it was determined the fire originated inside the structure, and the fire was ruled accidental.

According to police, two known victims, an 83-year-old Leeper man, and a 71-year-old Leeper woman were transported from the scene of the fire for minor smoke inhalation.

Police say it is unknown whether or not the victims have insurance.

