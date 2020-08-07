Say What?!: Utah Man’s 53-Pound Lake Trout Breaks State Record

UTAH – A Utah angler broke a 32-year-old state record when he reeled in a lake trout that weighed in at a staggering 53 pounds.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Chance Scott was fishing at Flaming Gorge when he reeled in the massive lake trout, which measured 44.1 inches long and 34.7 inches around.

