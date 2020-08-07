Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

SPONSORED: Subway Restaurants Ask ‘Who Wants S’more?’

Friday, August 7, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

subway smoresFor a limited time enjoy the classic summer campfire experience “on-the-go” with the new S’mores cookies at your local Subway restaurant.

‘Tis the season for S’mores.

Try it and let Subway know what’s your favorite part of the new S’mores cookie. The Chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate drizzle, or crushed graham cracker?

subway-smores-2

Also, do not forget about the new BBQ Rib sub.

subway-rib

Mix things up with the BBQ Rib sandwich: Tender pork* topped with sweet BBQ sauce, crisp lettuce, onions, and tangy pickles on Italian bread. (You can also opt to go with whatever veggies, sauce, and bread you like.) *Rib-Shaped pork.

Order yours today as part of the Subway $5 footlong special (when ordering online or through the app) at Subway locations in Clarion, New Bethlehem, Worthington, Ford City, and Kittanning.

subway $5 footlong
Be sure to take advantage of their current special, get $5 footlongs when you buy 2.

That’s any two footlongs for $5 each. (when ordering online or through the app)

subway-cateringWe Cater! Save 10% off orders of $75 or more. Individually wrapped subs or boxed Subway To Go Meals.

Your local subway locations are open for dine in or take-out.

  • Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
  • Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
  • New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
  • Ford City, 724-763-2020
  • Worthington, 724-297-3132
  • Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
  • Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”

View the full subway menu here.


