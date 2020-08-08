A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

