Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kendra Craddock’s Roasted Beet Salad

Try some of Kendra’s Roasted Beet Salad with Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, & Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette!

The first three steps can be done ahead of time and put in refrigerator.

This recipe serves 4 people.

1. Beets:



3 Medium Beets1 Tablespoon Olive OilTrim and Wash beets. Wrap beets in a foil packet, drizzle with olive oil. Roast beets at 425° for 1 hour, until fork tender. Let cool. Peel and chop.

2. Chicken:

Grill 2 Boneless, Skinless, Chicken Breast. Cool and slice into strips.

3. Honey Dijon Vinaigrette:

2 Tablespoons Honey

1 ½ Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

3 Tablespoons Red Wine Vinegar

1 ½ Tablespoons Minced Shallots or Green Onions

½ Teaspoons Salt

¼ teaspoons ground black pepper

6 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Mix all ingredients well. If possible prepare in Jar with lid and shake well.

4. Salad:

10 Ounces Mixed Greens.

3 Ounces Goat Cheese (Honey Goat Cheese is the best). Crumbled.

½ Cups Walnuts. Chopped.

French Bread Loaf-Sliced

Directions:

Divide mixed greens on to 4 plates. Divide Beets, Chicken, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts on to the 4 plates. Shake dressing and drizzle salads with dressing. Serve with slices of French Bread.

