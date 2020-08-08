Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Saturday, August 8, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

LifeFlightCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released information on a Clarion man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 322 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, on Route 322, west of Washington Street, Clarion Township, involving 23-year-old Javen R. Winkelman, of Clarion, and 58-year-old Curtis W. Deschambeau, of Stoneboro, Pa.

Police say as a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Winkelman was traveling eastbound on Route 322 and a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Deschambeau was making a left hand turn into a parking lot.

The motorcycle struck the rear wheel of the trailer of the Freightliner.

Winkelman was transported to Allegheny General Hospital via helicopter for suspected serious injuries.

He was using a motorcycle helmet.

Deschambeau was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both the motorcycle and the tractor-trailer sustained disabling damage, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, August 8, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

