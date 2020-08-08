Clarion Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released information on a Clarion man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 322 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, on Route 322, west of Washington Street, Clarion Township, involving 23-year-old Javen R. Winkelman, of Clarion, and 58-year-old Curtis W. Deschambeau, of Stoneboro, Pa.

Police say as a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Winkelman was traveling eastbound on Route 322 and a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Deschambeau was making a left hand turn into a parking lot.

The motorcycle struck the rear wheel of the trailer of the Freightliner.

Winkelman was transported to Allegheny General Hospital via helicopter for suspected serious injuries.

He was using a motorcycle helmet.

Deschambeau was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both the motorcycle and the tractor-trailer sustained disabling damage, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

