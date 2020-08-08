Featured Local Job: Prevention Specialist

Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Saturday, August 8, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Full-time Prevention Specialist position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, housed in Clarion, with a schedule of Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm.

This position is responsible for instructing educational and informational services in the schools and in the community related to alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drug prevention.

We are looking for someone comfortable speaking to the public, coordinating events and meetings, marketing our programs, and educating youth about prevention.

This position may require some evening and weekend hours.

Qualifications:
Bachelor’s Degree required in Health Education, Education, the Social or Behavioral Sciences fields, or human service field, and preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention work.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft programs.

Candidate must have or be able to obtain necessary clearances to work with children.

Interested candidates submit letter of interest and resume by August 31, 2020 to:
jnorthey@aicdac.org or
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission
1350 E Main St., Suite 30
Clarion, PA 16214
Attn: Prevention Director


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
