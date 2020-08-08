Kyara ‘KK’ Girvan to Continue Volleyball & Athletic Career at Penn State DuBois

CLARION, Pa. – Recently graduated Clarion Area Lady Cat Volleyball player Kyara “KK” Girvan, the daughter of Nathan and Tracy Girvan, signed to play for the Penn State DuBois Nittany Lions, in a special Signing Day Ceremony for the 2020 recruits on Sunday, July 19, at PSU DuBois.

(PICTURED: PSUD Head Coach Dave Alberts, Father Nathan Girvan, Mother Tracy Girvan, Player Kyara Girvan, Clarion HS Coach Shari Campbell, Assistant PSUD Coach Liz Snell.)

KK was joined at the signing by her parents and Lady Cats Coach Shari Campbell.

PSU DuBois, under Coach Dave Alberts who has been with the program for the last five years, is a member of the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) and the United States College Athletic Association (USCAA). The 2018 team made the PSUAC playoffs for the first time in ten years and advanced to the USCAA National Championships in Virginia Beach.

The Nittany Lions’ Assistant Coaches are Liz Snell of DuBois (seven years as assistant coach) and Andrea Clark of Clearfield (one year as assistant coach).

“Our overall record for the past 4 years is 59-37 and I expect many more wins to come,” Coach Alberts mentioned.

KK, who played Libero for Coach Campbell, brings solid credentials to PSU DuBois. She had 578 digs and 72 aces, in her Lady Cats career.

Among KK’s awards: She was a selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) All-State Class A Team after both her junior and senior campaigns, as well as the PVCA All-District Nine Class A Team. She was First Team Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference (KSAC) All-Conference selection in 2018 and 2019. KK was a member of the two-time District Nine Class A Champion Lady Cats. The 2019 Lady Cats made it all the way to the State Semifinal.

KK missed out on one final honor, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. She was selected to play for America’s Team Volleyball, in a tournament that was scheduled to be played this summer in the Dominican Republic. That tournament had to be canceled.

Coach Alberts shared this about KK and the Lady Cats: “I’ve followed the Clarion High School Volleyball team for the past few years as Coach Campbell runs a strong program and develops solid players.

“I remember the first time I saw Kyara was at an away match in which she played amazing. I actually had my middle hitter with me watching the match. She was impressed with Kyaras’ passing and defense and said, ‘You got to get her to play for us, that is exactly the type of player we need.’ I agreed, and told her I was working on it.

“Well, here we are two years later and Kyara is coming to play! I was extremely excited when she called me and told me she was accepted and was committing to playing. She is very talented and besides being a great libero, she is a strong outside hitter. I expect her to make an immediate positive impact on the team and look forward to seeing her on the court.”

Joining KK at the ceremony as members of the 2020 recruiting class, were three other area players, North Clarion’s Megan Baumcratz and DuBois teammates Cate Gregory and Sydney Kaschalk.

About this year’s recruits, Coach Alberts stated: “This is an extremely talented group of ladies we have signing today. All of them come from strong local programs that I follow. I’ve seen what they have done for their previous teams and I can’t wait to see them in action for PSUD Volleyball.”

KK’s mentor (for the last several years) Coach Campbell said: “Congratulations to Kyara Girvan on her decision to continue her volleyball career at Penn State DuBois.

“They are getting a great athlete with outstanding experiences. Her speed and ability to read on the court are what helped her to become a two-time All-State selection for us at Clarion Area. I look forward to seeing her successes at the collegiate level.”

KK shared why she decided on PSU DuBois.

“I chose to attend Penn State DuBois because I liked the small campus life. While it’s an hour from home, it is nice because I can come home and do laundry or just come home and say hi!”

“I absolutely love the coach and team! They are so welcoming and I cannot wait to play with all the girls!”

And her field of study, “I am majoring in Criminal Justice!”

And passing along thanks to those who’ve helped her along the way.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without Coach Campbell and my Clarion Volleyball Team Family! They helped grow me into the player and person I am today!

“Especially, thank you to Coach Campbell and her family for being there for me at the end of my senior year of volleyball and making the days easier and making me still feel like I’m on the court!”

And about those closest to KK. “My family has made me so strong and has always been there for me! Especially my parents; they have dealt with a lot of Chaos from me in my senior year, from my health, to not knowing what I wanted to do next in life!

“They made the decisions easier and everything easier, when everything seemed impossible!”

Sending thanks out to one and all, KK said, “So thank you everyone! You have all impacted my life more than you could ever know!”

“Tracy and I are so proud of Kyara for signing with Penn State DuBois to continue her education, along with her volleyball career. Kyara has worked hard throughout high school on her grades and volleyball, knowing she wanted to play in college,” KK’s father Nathan said.

“Kyara had an amazing volleyball career at Clarion Area, from making the All-KSAC team as a Libero twice, two years straight First Team All-District and two years straight of First Team All-State.

“As parents we could not be any prouder of Kyara!

“She is moving on to college and continuing her volleyball career. All of her volleyball accomplishments have come from her hard work and dedication.

“I always instilled in Kyara to always work hard and to never stop. A saying I always told her, ‘You may be the best at your position that day, but remember there is always going to be someone better.’ It is a saying I truly believe in, that we have taught her and our other children that from day one.”

Mr. and Mrs. Girvan had this to say about KK’s Varsity mentor: “Coach Shari Campbell. Well what can we say. She is truly a one of a kind coach. The love and dedication she shows to Kyara and the entire Clarion volleyball program is amazing.

“She is not only Kyara’s coach but she’s also like a second mom to her. She has been there for Kyara for everything. From just being there to talk when Kyara is having a bad day to pushing Kyara to her limits in volleyball and life. We could not have asked for a better coach and mentor for Kyara.

“We want to take the time to thank Shari for all her dedication to our daughter Kyara! We want Coach Campbell to know that she is a big part of who Kyara has become on and off the court. Kyara had the best support group you could imagine.”

And as to how Coach Campbell and the Lady Cats and Clarion Area as a whole, were there when she went through a major health scare this past season, Mr. and Mrs. Girvan shared: “When she had her medical emergency, the entire Clarion Volleyball program along with the entire school rallied around her. They all showed the love and respect they have for her.

“The night she was diagnosed who was the first one there to be with her? Coach Campbell was! In the ER talking, holding Kyara’s hand and calming her down. What does the team do?: but rally and work twice as hard in practice and the games for Kyara. The respect and love these young ladies have for each other really showed when Kyara came back to practice. The cheers, laughter, crying and hugs for Kyara proved to me that these young ladies are a family not just a team.

“The entire school also showed their love and respect to Kyara. Giving her get well cards to flowers and just telling her welcome back.”

