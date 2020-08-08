Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Last Call: The Tavern to Close Its Doors Next Week

Saturday, August 8, 2020 @ 10:08 PM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Nancy and Jeff GanoeCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An iconic Clarion establishment will close its doors permanently next week.

(Pictured above: Nancy and Jeff Ganoe. They have run The Tavern for several decades in Clarion.)

“It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that our final day will be Friday, August 14, 2020,” said Owner Nancy Ganoe in a Facebook post on Saturday. “We have met a lot of WONDERFUL people over the years and have made lasting friendships.”

The Tavern, a family-run business located on West Main Street, had been on the real estate market for several years.

It has been operated by the Ganoe family for more than 50 years.

It was Ash Wednesday, on February 27, in 1963, when brothers Ed and Dick Ganoe opened The Tavern. Their partnership lasted about 30 years. In 1979, they built onto the original establishment which had been a boarding house.

Both brothers are gone now, but Ed’s wife, Nancy, and son Jeff currently operate the business.

The Tavern

Nancy Ganoe said The Tavern will be open through the week during the lunch hours and on Friday it will be open until 9:00 p.m.

Well-known Tavern Up for Sale


