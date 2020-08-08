Man Arrested for Illegal Handgun Enters Guilty Plea

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man caught in possession of an illegal handgun in Monroe Township entered a guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

Robert Isaac Coffman, 42, of Palmyra, Missouri, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, August 5, on one second-degree felony count of possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer number.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2



– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Felony 3– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor– Failure To Carry License, Summary– Failure to Notify Change in Address, Summary– Driving While BAC .02 or Greater While License Suspended, Summary (two counts)– Failure to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for September 9.

Coffman remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Monroe Township on March 7.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Red Apple gas station in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Saturday, March 7.

Troopers responded to the area, and initiated a traffic stop around 8:45 p.m. on Holiday Inn Road.

When police approached the vehicle, they observed drug paraphernalia on the front passenger seat and in the center console of the vehicle. They also observed a pistol on the floor of the vehicle.

Through a probable cause search of the vehicle, a loaded pistol with an obliterated serial number, four glass methamphetamine pipes, a spoon, a bong, and a silver tin containing a ziplock bag of a white substance were all found, the complaint indicates.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert Isaac Coffman, did not have a concealed carry permit for the pistol and could not produce a driver’s license, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, standardized field sobriety testing also confirmed Coffman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Coffman reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day and was then taken Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

The white powder substance was NIK tested, and showed a positive result for the presence of crystal methamphetamine, the complaint notes.

Based on Coffman’s prior criminal history, including a burglary charge, he is a felon not permitted to possess a firearm, according to the complaint.

Coffman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.