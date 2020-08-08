Say What?!: Al Roker and 69 Sandwich Makers Break Guinness Record

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – TV host Al Roker enlisted the help of 69 chefs and sandwich enthusiasts to break the Guinness World Record for most people in an online sandwich-making relay.

The NBC Today weather anchor hosted a virtual Rokerthon event Thursday, working with a network of 69 participants including Jose Andres, Bobby Flay, Priya Krishna, Sandra Lee, Marcus Samuelsson, Andrew Zimmern, Elena Besser and Matt Abdoo.

