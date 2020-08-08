Wilbur “John” Hickman, 63, of Johnstown, passed away on August 6, 2020.

With more fish to catch (more fish stories to tell) and more sermons to preach, he hung up his fishing pole, stepped out of the pulpit and went home on August 6, 2020, ending a 2 year battle with glioblastoma.

John was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania, on November 15, 1956, to Wilbur Charles and Betty Eakin Hickman. He grew up in Lisbon, Venango County, graduating from Allegheny Clarion Valley High School and Clarion University. He served in the US Air Force.

After working at many different jobs, he answered the call to ministry. He completed his studies at Methodist Theological Seminary in Ohio. He served churches for 20 years – Titusville: Valley Chapel Charge, Fertigs Charge, Bright Hope Parish, Shanksville/Central City, and CGH Charge: Christ, and Grove Avenue and Homestead Avenue. He tirelessly proclaimed the love of Christ and celebrated the salvation which is found in Jesus. He loved the Lord and loved God’s people.

John met Carol (Hamil) Taylor at the WPA Annual Conference of the UM Church. After a whirlwind romance, they were married at Grove Avenue UMC on December 29, 2007. They made each other’s joy complete and for the past year have been pastoring the CGH Charge together.

John is survived by his wife; daughters, Hilary (Brady) Buchanan and Sarah (Wes) Wojtowicz; son, Benjamin; stepsons, Ian (Michelle) and Alex (Jenna) Taylor; grandchildren, Seth, Zain and Marla Hickman, Lillian and Isabell Sorkin, Lou Wojtowicz, Blake and Mya Nealon, Kylie and Marissa Taylor; sisters, Judith Villasenor, Mary Lou Lentz, Jean Corsaro, Jo Hovis; and 10 nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Frederick Seabrook; brother, Andrew; sister, Faye Martin; and his beloved son, Spencer and his jackabass, Snip.

John loved fast motorcycles, fly fishing and playing classic rock and country music on his guitar. He also loved his family and his furbabies, Maisie and Skyler.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Free Store @ Grove Avenue UMC, 501 Grove Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15902 or to the CGH Charge, 101 Homestead Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15902. (Online condolences may be posted to www.wharrisfuneralhome.com)

