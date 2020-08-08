William L. Phillips

William (Bill) Phillips, 82, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Keller, Texas.

Bill was born in Punxsutawney, PA on March 31, 1938, the son of Joseph A. and Lois M. (Stigers) Phillips.

He and Dorothy Agnes Towner were married in Enid, OK on September 2, 1961, and she preceded him in death on December 28, 2015.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 23 years. He then went to work as an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments, retiring after 20 years.

He was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of VFW Post #7873 in Pottsboro.

He is survived by his son, James Thomas (Tom) Martin and his wife, Jo Mary of Lewisville, TX; daughter, Kathryn Jennings and her husband, David of Bedford, TX; daughter-in-law, Jeana Martin of York, NE; brother, John Stephen (Steve) Phillips and his wife, Marianne of Anita, PA; sister, Judith Gail Baker and her, husband, Frank of Lucinda, PA; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Phillips of Valencia, PA; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and his cat, Binky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Dean E. Martin; daughters, Wendy L. Phillips and Emily Nelson; and brothers, Joseph A. Phillips, Jr. and George E. Phillips.

He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Denison, TX at a later date with a private ceremony.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

Condolences may be registered to: www.johnonsomoorefuneralhome.net.

