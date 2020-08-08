YMCA to Offer Full Day School Age Child Care for the 2020-2021 School Year

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced full day child care for kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2020-2021 school year.

The program is for parents of students who do not have in-person instruction options for their children due to the COVID-19 schedule changes taking place in some school districts.

“We saw the need in the community to offer parents an option for child care and help with online schooling if schools are not offering in-person instruction,” said Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care at the Clarion County YMCA.

“We are a fully licensed child care center with certified teachers on staff. We have secured the additional spaces needed to take school age youth. With Clarion-Limestone’s announcement that no students will attend in-person classes on Wednesdays, the YMCA took action to hire additional staff and began planning for more kids on Wednesdays. Should the schools make changes, we’re prepared for additional days parents may need us.”

Clarion County YMCA Child Care Center has been fully operational since re-opening in early May with a waiting list for enrollment for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. YMCA Summer Day Camp for ages 5-12 has been operating every week since late May. The YMCA is following CDC guidelines and has additional safety measures in place for cleaning, sanitizing, health checks for kids and parents, and increased hand washing and healthy habits for kids.

Parents will drop children off for full day care at the YMCA. The program will be offered from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, but parents can utilize the program for any length of time needed. The cost for one full day of care is $32. This includes help with online instruction, homework, physical activity, swimming and gym time, meals and snacks. Mrs. Autumn Graybill, the YMCA’s After School Program Coordinator, will oversee the program on Wednesdays. Graybill is also a teacher at Clarion-Limestone.

Additional information about the program can be found at www.clarioncountyymca.org/before-after-school-care. A registration fee of $30.00 is required to hold a child’s spot in the program.

Before school and after school care is also available for area children in kindergarten through age 12 during the school year. Children are transported by bus to and from area schools. Before school care begins at 6:00 a.m. After school care ends at 6:00 p.m. Swimming, gym time, and homework help is available with plenty of adult supervision. Before and after school care is available weekdays, during school holidays, Act 80 days, snow days, and early dismissals. CLICK HERE for rates.

For more information about the program, contact Michelle Miller, YMCA Director of Child Care at 814-764-5413.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

