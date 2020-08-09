Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Tom White
Tom White served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Thomas E. White
Born: March 29, 1940
Died: February 27, 2020
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Tom served his country with the United States Army.
Following a memorial service at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion honored their fallen comrade.
Click here to view a full obituary.
