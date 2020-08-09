Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Passenger Dies, Driver Suffers Serious Injuries After Truck Rolls Over I-80 Bridge in Brookville, Catches Fire

Sunday, August 9, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Police LineBROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a man was killed on Saturday afternoon after a box truck rolled over the bridge and caught fire.

The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, near mile marker 79 of Interstate 80 eastbound, in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say the box truck was crossing the North Fork Bridge, on I-80, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of the bridge. The truck then rolled over, fell to the bottom of the bridge, and caught fire.

According to police, both occupants were ejected at the bottom of the bridge.

A passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

The operator of the truck, a New York man, was transported with suspected serious injuries.

The names of the occupants were not released.

State police are expected to released additional information soon.


