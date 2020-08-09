Passenger Dies, Driver Suffers Serious Injuries After Truck Rolls Over I-80 Bridge in Brookville, Catches Fire

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a man was killed on Saturday afternoon after a box truck rolled over the bridge and caught fire.

The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, near mile marker 79 of Interstate 80 eastbound, in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say the box truck was crossing the North Fork Bridge, on I-80, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of the bridge. The truck then rolled over, fell to the bottom of the bridge, and caught fire.

According to police, both occupants were ejected at the bottom of the bridge.

A passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

The operator of the truck, a New York man, was transported with suspected serious injuries.

The names of the occupants were not released.

State police are expected to released additional information soon.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.