A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light south wind.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

