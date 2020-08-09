Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, August 9, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light south wind.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

