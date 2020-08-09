Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brady Karg’s Buffalo Chickpea Quesadillas

Give Brady’s Karg delicious Buffalo Chickpea Quesadilla recipe a try!

A message from Brady:

As a vegetarian, I am always looking for substitutes for some of my favorite meals, and this one is a personal favorite that I make frequently! This is a quick and easy meal that utilizes pantry ingredients that almost everyone always has on hand!

Ingredients:

1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas

1 medium onion (finely chopped)

1 clove garlic (minced)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup hot sauce

2 tablespoons sugar or honey

Soft Tortillas

Shredded cheddar cheese

Preparation:

1. Pour the olive oil into a pan and sauté the onion on medium high heat until translucent. Reduce the heat and add the garlic. Sauté for a minute more.

2. Drain and rinse the chickpeas and add to the pan with the onion and garlic. Raise heat to medium and sauté for a couple minutes.

3. Mash the chickpeas, onion, and garlic lightly. You want about 3/4 of the chickpeas to be mashed, with some whole chickpeas and bigger chunks left.

4. Add the hot sauce and honey to the pan and store to incorporate. Continue sautéing over low heat for a couple minutes.

5. Remove buffalo chickpea mixture from the heat and transfer to a bowl.

Assembly:

1. Coat the bottom of a nonstick pan with olive oil and add a tortilla to the pan.

2. Apply a layer of the buffalo chickpeas to the tortilla.

3. Add a layer of shredded cheddar cheese and place a second tortilla on top.

4. Fry the quesadilla on medium heat for about 1-2 minutes per side.

5. Remove and serve with chopped green onion, sour cream, and guacamole!

