Corsica Man Who Threatened to Shoot Juvenile Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man who allegedly threatened to kill a juvenile victim, while in possession of a loaded handgun, recently waived his hearing in court.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 55-year-old John Dazet were waived for court on Tuesday, August 4:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Dazet remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Union Township in mid-July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 13, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Howe Road in Union Township, Jefferson County.

The complaint states that John Dazet made statements including specific and graphic details on exactly how he would shoot and kill a known juvenile victim.

Dazet was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time the threat was made, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 7:30 p.m. on July 17.

