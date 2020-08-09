Featured Local Job: Licensed Professional Counselor

Next Step Therapy, Inc. is seeking candidates for a part-time licensed professional counselor.

This position requires an energetic individual who can work independently and is enthusiastic about working with children.

This position requires a Master’s Degree and Pennsylvania licensure as an LPC (licensed professional counselor), experience will insurance billing and favorable results on required clearances.

Next Step Therapy, Inc. offers excellent hourly compensation, paid training, a supportive work environment, and a benefit package for full time employees.

Please email cover letter, resume, and three references to info@nextsteptherapy.net

