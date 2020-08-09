Marshall L. Tucker, age 89, of West Hickory, PA, died on Saturday evening, August 8, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Tidioute, PA.

He was born September 13, 1930, in West Hickory, son of the late Lawrence and Eva (Lindemuth) Tucker.

Marshall graduated from West Hickory High School with the class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

On September 5, 1954, in Tidioute he married Shirley F. (Huddleson) Tucker who died July 29, 2012.

Marshall retired from Cytemp in Titusville, PA where he worked as an electrician. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen Durstine and her husband Dave and Krystal Watters and her husband Chuck, all of Tidioute; his daughter-in-law, Sheila A. Tucker of East Hickory; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; his sister, Teresa Miller and her husband William of Bradford, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Faron “Chip” Tucker; his daughter, Velva Blackman; a grandson, Ian Anker; and several brothers and sisters.

There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitals, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.