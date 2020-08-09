Patricia (Patti) Ann Stralka Shaw, 76, passed away on August 4, 2020.

Born August 2, 1944, Patti was a resident of Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Patti was born in Oil City, PA, daughter of William Vincent Stralka (deceased 1988) and Dorothy Janette Stevenson Stralka, of Oil City, PA.

Patti is survived by her husband of 56 years, William (Bill) Afton Shaw; four children, William Afton Shaw, Jr., (Traci) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Timothy Lewis Shaw (Susan), of Rossville, TN, Christopher Patrick Shaw of Little Rock, AR, and Leann Gonzales (Al), of Bartlett, TN; and one sister, Janice Elaine Bryan, of Oil City, PA.

She is preceded in death by a brother, James Albert Stralka, of Bartlett, TN.

Patti was known as Mimi to eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild, that she loved and adored, and she was known as Aunt Pat to many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Patti was a LPN, graduate of Oil Belt Vo Tech College in El Dorado, AR.

Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with service immediately following at Red Banks Baptist Church, 15 North Red Banks Road, Red Banks, MS. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Center Street in Holly Springs. Reception following at Red Banks Baptist Church.

Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge of the services.

