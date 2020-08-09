Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Slaugenhaupt, Burke Exchange Vows on July 18
Sunday, August 9, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
Kayla J. Slaugenhaupt and Scott A. Burke Jr. exchanged vows on Saturday, July 18, at the Shippenville United Methodist Church.
The reception was held at Anchor Village.
Kayla is the daughter of Hugh and Debra Slaugenhaupt.
Scott is the son of Scott Burke and Sharon Thomas.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Burke live in Knox, Pa.
Photos by Amy Lynn Photography.
