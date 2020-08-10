A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

