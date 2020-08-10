Brenda S. (Lawson) Lewis

Brenda S. Lewis, 59, of 214 Lincoln St. Oil City, PA, died at 1:49 P.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the home of her sister in Rocky Grove.

Born Nov. 13, 1961 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Hugh E. Lawson Sr. & Sandra Lee Wessell Lawson.

Brenda attended Oil City High School.

She had worked in dietary for Sugarcreek Station and Venango Campus.

She is survived by her longtime friend David Winger of Oil City.

Brenda loved coloring, cooking, and cleaning.

She also enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Scooby.

She always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Angel Webber of Crestline, OH; three grandchildren, Avalon Deeter, Maysun Webber and Landin Weir; 2 brothers and 2 sisters, Hugh E. Lawson Jr of Cranberry, Kim Lawson(Tim) of Franklin, Kenneth Lawson(Lisa) of Oil City, and Karen L. Lawson Myers of Conyers, GA; and by many extended family and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Family extends a special thank you to VNA of Venango County especially Amy and Phyllis.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

