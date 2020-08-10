Clarion Area School District Edges Toward August 26 Opening

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – While the final plan for the re-opening of the Clarion Area School District won’t be final until Tuesday night’s school board meeting, most of the details are ironed out after months of planning and then meeting with families of all students from August 5 until August 14, addressing any questions from families and outlining plans.

Plans call for the opening of school on Monday, August 26, and school will be open for all Clarion County if it maintains a green designation by the state. A yellow designation would follow a hybrid schedule of two days in person and three virtual, with K-12 families going on the same two days. A red designation would require all virtual classes.

“We want kids to be with us when we open in green, but if a parent is uncomfortable with being in school, we will have a virtual option,” said Superintendent Joe Carrico.

Additional information can be found here.

Carrico outlined some safety measures at last week’s board work session and online meeting, including the following items for COVID Classroom Buckets:

Face Shields

Disposable Masks

Hand Sanitizers

Spray Bottles of Disinfectant

Alcohol Wipes

Paper Towels

Building-Wide Safety Measures will include:

Bottle fillers

Dividers – K,1, and art

Misting Units

Bacterial Shield Hepa filters

Face Shields/Disposable Masks

Hand Sanitizing stations

Signage

Exploration of virtual options includes:

May was “piloting” planned instruction virtually

Partnered with IU3 with 14 years of experience of virtual Learning

Google Platform with Accelerate K – 6

Google Platform with Edgenuity 7 – 12

Chrome Computer Technology Lease

Planning also includes:

Bus evacuation drills

Severe weather drills

Building evacuation drills

Critical Incident Drills

And, testing for:

Strep Throat

Influenza A

Influenza B

Ear and sinus infections

Lymes Disease

MERSA

Face coverings should be used “to the extent possible,” and “when feasible” during social distancing, transportation, and lunch.

Pandemic Team Members include:

Joe Carrico ~ Superintendent

Janice Kenneson ~ Medical Doctor

Hugh Henry ~ School Board/Business Owner

Tedra Craig ~ School Nurse

Robin Henry ~ Faculty/EMS

Keith Murtha ~ Faculty/Parent

Chandra Cheftic ~ Parent

Mike Fagley ~ Director of Buildings and Grounds

Roger Walter ~ Elementary Principal

Natalie Miller-Martini ~ High School Principal

Crystal Johnston ~ Director of Special Education.

