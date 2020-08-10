Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion Area School District Edges Toward August 26 Opening
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – While the final plan for the re-opening of the Clarion Area School District won’t be final until Tuesday night’s school board meeting, most of the details are ironed out after months of planning and then meeting with families of all students from August 5 until August 14, addressing any questions from families and outlining plans.
Plans call for the opening of school on Monday, August 26, and school will be open for all Clarion County if it maintains a green designation by the state. A yellow designation would follow a hybrid schedule of two days in person and three virtual, with K-12 families going on the same two days. A red designation would require all virtual classes.
“We want kids to be with us when we open in green, but if a parent is uncomfortable with being in school, we will have a virtual option,” said Superintendent Joe Carrico.
Additional information can be found here.
Carrico outlined some safety measures at last week’s board work session and online meeting, including the following items for COVID Classroom Buckets:
- Face Shields
- Disposable Masks
- Hand Sanitizers
- Spray Bottles of Disinfectant
- Alcohol Wipes
- Paper Towels
Building-Wide Safety Measures will include:
- Bottle fillers
- Dividers – K,1, and art
- Misting Units
- Bacterial Shield Hepa filters
- Face Shields/Disposable Masks
- Hand Sanitizing stations
- Signage
Exploration of virtual options includes:
- May was “piloting” planned instruction virtually
- Partnered with IU3 with 14 years of experience of virtual Learning
- Google Platform with Accelerate K – 6
- Google Platform with Edgenuity 7 – 12
- Chrome Computer Technology Lease
Planning also includes:
- Bus evacuation drills
- Severe weather drills
- Building evacuation drills
- Critical Incident Drills
And, testing for:
- Strep Throat
- Influenza A
- Influenza B
- Ear and sinus infections
- Lymes Disease
- MERSA
Face coverings should be used “to the extent possible,” and “when feasible” during social distancing, transportation, and lunch.
Pandemic Team Members include:
- Joe Carrico ~ Superintendent
- Janice Kenneson ~ Medical Doctor
- Hugh Henry ~ School Board/Business Owner
- Tedra Craig ~ School Nurse
- Robin Henry ~ Faculty/EMS
- Keith Murtha ~ Faculty/Parent
- Chandra Cheftic ~ Parent
- Mike Fagley ~ Director of Buildings and Grounds
- Roger Walter ~ Elementary Principal
- Natalie Miller-Martini ~ High School Principal
- Crystal Johnston ~ Director of Special Education.
