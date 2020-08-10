Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emmy
Monday, August 10, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Emmy.
Emmy is a female Tabby and domestic short-haired mix female kitten.
She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is noted that she would be good in a home with other cats and children.
For more information on Emmy, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.