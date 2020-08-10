Clarion County Census Participation Remains Low

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Participation in the census in Clarion County remains low, which could have long-term effects on federal funding in our area.

“I don’t think people realize how important it is,” Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan told exploreClarion.com.

“All of our funding will be based on this for the next ten years. If we don’t get everyone counted now, it will affect our residents for ten more years. We have to make sure everyone gets counted, so we can be eligible for federal and state funding, because that’s how they divide it up.”

Jefferson County Commissioner Jeffrey Pisarcik pointed out the funding that is based on the census can affect many projects through the area.

“We receive state and federal money based on our census, and that money even more important to the townships and municipalities. That’s how they get money for projects in our area such as roads or water lines. It’s much more vital than most people know,” Pisarcik said.

Venango County Commissioner Mike Dulaney noted a particular way he has of explaining the importance of the census.

“You’re paying taxes regardless, but if you’re counted in the census, you’re giving your tax money more of an opportunity to come back here rather than going somewhere else.

“If we don’t report enough of of population, our tax money will go somewhere else. Short of voting, this is the best way you can make sure you’re counted and have it really mean something.”

Health care, emergency response, schools and education programs, and roads and bridges are all impacted by the 2020 Census. Responses determine a number of services, including where a hospital or clinic may be needed, mapping out where to distribute supplies and where vulnerable members of the public live in cases of emergency response, the types of educational programs may be available in a community and where a new road or bridge may be built. These are services that affect the day-to-day lives of everyone.

According to Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling, the census process is not only important, it’s generally not difficult or time consuming.

“When I completed it for my family, it took six minutes,” he noted. “A family of four that completes the census can potentially mean an additional $8,400.00 for your community. This would go to your schools, libraries, local services, etc. Please take ten minutes to help your community and complete the census.”

Responding to the 2020 Census shape decisions about how billions of dollars in federal funds flow into communities each year for the next 10 years for critical services, and it is more important than ever that residents are counted, as only 57.8% of Clarion County residents and 26% of Forest County residents have responded to the 2020 Census.

The numbers remain similarly low in many surrounding counties, with 62.3% responding in Venango County, 64.7% responding in Armstrong County, and 59.3% responding Jefferson County. Butler County is faring somewhat better, with 73.5% of residents responding.

While COVID-19 has changed how responses to the 2020 Census are traditionally collected, everyone is encouraged to take the time to respond.

“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham. “It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.

