Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Taco Todd’s Fish Taco Recipe

Todd Griffith is the king of tacos!

A message from Todd Griffith:

One of the awesome things about tacos is you can make them as simple or as complicated as you want. This recipe is the full recipe. Take anything out you aren’t interested in.

Ingredients: (for six tacos)

1 – 2 lbs. of fish (almost any fish will work. Recommend Mahi Mahi, Talapia, or Haddock)

Soft Taco Tortilla Shells

Cole Slaw (or shredded carrots)

Cheddar Cheese (Shredded) or CheddarJack Cheese

Guacamole

Pico de Gallo

Panko Crumbs

1 egg

Flour

Siesta Sauce

Siesta Sauce:

Sour Cream – ½ cup

Lime Juice – ½ teaspoon

Cayenne Pepper – 1/8 teaspoon (more if you like it hot)

Cilantro (chopped) – 2 tablespoons

(In a bowl, mix all ingredients together and put in the refrigerator to chill.)

Fish Directions:

-Making the Fish – Rinse it off with cold water, dry it, and cut it into strips. 1” x 3” is a good size.

-Dip it in flour, then dip it in the egg (all whipped up), roll it in the Panko crumbs, then season with some salt and pepper.

-Bake the fish for 20 minutes at 425 or until the fish gets flaky, internal temperature to 137 degrees. We like to use the air fryer. Place the fish in the air fryer and spray with olive oil.

-Cook at 350 degrees for six minutes then flip it over, spray that side with olive oil and cook for another 6 minutes. Depending on the thickness of your fish, you may need to cook it a little less or a little more.

Taco Assembly Directions:

-For crispier taco shells, spray a little olive oil on them and put them in a skillet on your stove top for about 45 seconds on each side on low heat.

-Put your taco shell on a plate and start adding ingredients. We smear guacamole on one side and put the siesta sauce on the other side. Add the fish, cole slaw, pico de gallo, and cheese. For some added kick, put on some jalapeno peppers.

-Fold over, and enjoy! Taco Todd’s tip of the day – put your next tortilla shell on the plate and let it catch ingredients that fall out for the next taco. There will be another taco!!! Tacos aren’t wraps.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.