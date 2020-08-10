Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion Hospital Reports Three New Coronavirus Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported three new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, August 10, 2020:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 08/09/2020: 3782
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 2931
Positives: 84
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 08/09/2020: 15094
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 5547
Positives: 297
Hospital Inpatients. As of 08/10/020, 10:00 a.m.:
Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:
– Wear a mask.
– Wash your hands frequently.
– Don’t touch your face.
– Cover coughs and sneezes.
– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.
– Practice good hygiene.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.