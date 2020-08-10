Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Sweet Basil
Monday, August 10, 2020 @ 08:08 AM
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring hostesses, servers, kitchen help, and bartenders.
Applicants must possess the following qualities:
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
- Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
- Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends
Part-time and full-time position are available.
Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.
