Firefighters Respond to Residential Fire in Corsica

Monday, August 10, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

60520B11-336A-4013-AE46-FEFDB47290A3CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies were called to a residential fire in Corsica on Sunday afternoon.

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a fire at a residence on Tyler Drive in Corsica, Union Township, around 2:44 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Brookville Fire Company, and Jefferson County EMS were dispatched to the scene.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was also called to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the fire when the Fire Marshal’s investigation is complete.

