LeRoy S. Schwab, 93, of Fertigs, died peacefully Monday, August 10, 2020, at Oakwood Heights.

Born December 6, 1926, in Fertigs, he was the son of the late Homer L. and Mary Spangler Schwab.

After graduating from Cranberry High School in 1945, he served during WWII as a non-commissioned officer in the Army Air Force, 147th A.A.C.S. Squadron Pacific Theater. In this role, he was in charge of the control tower and all of the air traffic controllers on the air base on Guam.

Mr. Schwab retired in 1985, after 37 years of working as an inspector at Jones and Laughlin and Van Huffel Steel Works. After retiring, he worked for another 10 years for Asche Mechanics Distributors.

LeRoy was a member of the Civil Air Patrol in Oil City, the president of Venango County Youth Association of the United Methodist Church, a member of the Venango County Camera Club, served on the Council for Camp Coffman Ministries, and on the Board of Directors of the Cherry Run Camp Meeting Association.

He enjoyed gardening, wood working, photography, hunting, and skiing.

Mr. Schwab was an active member of the Fertigs United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities in the church and Sunday School.

On April 17, 1954, he was married to the former Ella Mae Blauser who preceded him in death on August 16, 2017.

Surviving are two sons, William A. Schwab and his wife Joyce L. of Oil City, and Gale L. Schwab and his wife Joyce C. of Seneca; a daughter, Amy L. Thomas and her husband Jay of Newtown, CT; and five grandchildren, Bryan Schwab of Lewisburg, Sara Willistein and her husband Jon of Rochester, NY, Ben Schwab of Hermitage, Chad Thomas and his wife Sarah of Mt. Wolf, and Brandon Thomas of Homer, AK.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Gaddess of Henry’s Bend.

There will be no visitation.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.

Interment will be in Fertigs Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Oakwood Heights for their attentive care of Mr. Schwab.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

