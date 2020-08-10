Man LifeFlighted, Teen Injured Following ATV Rollover Crash in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man was LifeFlighted, and a teen was also injured in an ATV crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Farmington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 3:52 p.m. on August 9, an ATV crash occurred on Walley Run Drive, just north of Catfish Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 33-year-old Benjamin N. Gilbert, of Leeper, was operating a 2003 Yamaha YFM660 Raptor four-wheeler, traveling south on Walley Run Drive when he lost control while attempting to negotiate a right turn in the roadway. The ATV exited the east berm and struck and embankment, then overturned.

Gilbert and his passenger, a 16-year-old female from Endeavor, Pa., were both ejected from the vehicle, which came to a final rest upside down facing east.

Gilbert suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital via LifeFlight.

The teen passenger suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

Gilbert was cited for a speed violation.

