Newbie Man Charged With Shooting Incident Turns Down Plea Deal, Pre-Trial Conference Scheduled

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who allegedly fired shots outside a Redbank Township residence and threatened a woman declined a plea deal offered by the district attorney and has been scheduled for a pre-trial conference.

On Wednesday, August 5, 36-year-old Steven Jon Kunselman turned down a plea agreement during a plea hearing in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A pre-trial conference for the case is scheduled for September 18.

Kunselman faces the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Felony 3

– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Combination Alcohol/Drugs – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Redbank Township on Wednesday, June 5.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:57 p.m. June 5, Clarion-based State Police received a call regarding “concerning shots” fired at a location on Railroad Street in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

It was related to police that Steven Jon Kunselman grabbed a known victim by the hair and dragged her from a residence. Kunselman then allegedly left the scene with the victim traveling in a red SUV that Kunselman was in possession of for the purpose of making repairs to it. The vehicle contained a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun legally owned by the vehicle owner, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that at the time of the incident, state police treated it as a possible kidnapping and multiple agencies and resources were utilized to ensure the safety of the victim and the apprehension of Kunselman.

Around 11:50 a.m. on June 5, Kunselman drove to the Railroad Street location in Redbank Township, and when the victim answered the door, Kunselman allegedly fired eight rounds from the handgun while standing in the driveway of the residence, according to the complaint.

It is alleged that Kunselman then grabbed the victim by the hair and threw her to the ground. He also allegedly hit a dog and forced the victim and the dog into the vehicle.

Around 12:26 p.m., a known individual received a text from the victim stating that she was attempting to convince Kunselman to take her home and that she feared Kunselman was going to kill her.

Then, around 1:00 p.m., Kunselman arrived at a residence in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, where he left the handgun with another known individual. He told that person someone would pick the gun up later, the complaint states.

Clarion County Adult Probation then made contact with Kunselman via telephone, and Kunselman allegedly said he would turn himself in at a known location in Boggs Township, Armstrong County, the complaint continues.

Around 2:22 p.m., Kunselman was taken into custody by Kittanning-based State Police at Martin’s Exxon in Boggs Township. Kunselman was operating a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox, and the victim was seated in the front passenger seat.

Kunselman exhibited signs of impairment and had an odor of alcohol around him at the time of his arrest, according to the complaint.

He was then transported to Clarion Hospital where he submitted to chemical blood testing. An NMS Labs toxicology report later indicated Kunselman’s blood contained .099 percent alcohol as well as THC.

The complaint also notes that Kunselman is a person who is not allowed to possess firearms due to multiple prior convictions.

Kunselman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12.

