Pa. Dept. of Health: 601 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Monday, August 10, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 10, that there are 601 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 119,453.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 3 and August 9 is 152,486 with 5,262 positive cases. There were 18,368 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 591 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 108 on ventilators.

There are 7,317 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,240,830 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 10, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/10/20 – 601
8/9/20 – 760
8/8/20 – 813
8/7/20 – 758
8/6/20 – 807
8/5/20 – 705
8/4/20 – 854

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 212 4 216 7
Butler 661 10 671 15
Clarion 80 0 80 2
Clearfield 172 2 174 0
Crawford 144 10 154 1
Elk 48 1 49 2
Forest 10 0 10 0
Indiana 320 2 322 6
Jefferson 71 2 73 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 437 5 442  9
Venango 63 1 64 0
Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 524 8800
Allegheny 8932 122615
Armstrong 216 4275
Beaver 1326 13391
Bedford 143 2915
Berks 5407 32157
Blair 293 11473
Bradford 86 5434
Bucks 7210 64028
Butler 671 14202
Cambria 341 16716
Cameron 7 347
Carbon 372 6928
Centre 372 9738
Chester 5110 50838
Clarion 80 2110
Clearfield 174 4320
Clinton 122 2720
Columbia 477 5331
Crawford 154 5222
Cumberland 1300 19495
Dauphin 2829 28759
Delaware 9274 68183
Elk 49 1859
Erie 1110 19117
Fayette 501 9801
Forest 10 529
Franklin 1368 13546
Fulton 27 774
Greene 116 3035
Huntingdon 308 3157
Indiana 322 6123
Jefferson 73 2344
Juniata 133 1486
Lackawanna 1940 19858
Lancaster 5975 51994
Lawrence 392 5501
Lebanon 1617 13378
Lehigh 4975 41152
Luzerne 3462 32315
Lycoming 400 8789
McKean 34 3220
Mercer 442 8302
Mifflin 120 4472
Monroe 1636 16653
Montgomery 10149 98460
Montour 102 6540
Northampton 3931 38406
Northumberland 475 7115
Perry 124 2769
Philadelphia 26727 182557
Pike 526 4762
Potter 20 868
Schuylkill 919 12823
Snyder 106 2058
Somerset 135 6596
Sullivan 10 310
Susquehanna 214 2977
Tioga 38 2250
Union 238 6507
Venango 64 3608
Warren 23 2085
Washington 855 16985
Wayne 162 4210
Westmoreland 1553 32122
Wyoming 61 1934
York 2591 37486

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,011 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,161 cases among employees, for a total of 24,172 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,974 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,672 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


