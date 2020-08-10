Pa. Dept. of Health: 601 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 10, that there are 601 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 119,453.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 3 and August 9 is 152,486 with 5,262 positive cases. There were 18,368 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 591 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 108 on ventilators.

There are 7,317 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,240,830 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 10, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/10/20 – 601

8/9/20 – 760

8/8/20 – 813

8/7/20 – 758

8/6/20 – 807

8/5/20 – 705

8/4/20 – 854

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 212 4 216 7 Butler 661 10 671 15 Clarion 80 0 80 2 Clearfield 172 2 174 0 Crawford 144 10 154 1 Elk 48 1 49 2 Forest 10 0 10 0 Indiana 320 2 322 6 Jefferson 71 2 73 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 437 5 442 9 Venango 63 1 64 0 Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date