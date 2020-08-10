Police Investigating Sign Stolen from Cook Forest Scenic Trail Rides

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of a sign from an area business over the weekend.

Around 9:38 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, it was reported to Clarion-based State Police that a sign for Cook Forest Scenic Trail Rides was stolen from the property on Scott Drive in Highland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the sign, which was a four-foot by eight-foot metal sign that said “Horse Rides,” was taken sometime between approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, and 8:30 a.m. on August 8.

The sign is valued at approximately $800.00.

