Ruth Anderton Miller, 93, of Franklin, passed away on August 7, 2020, at her home.

Ruth was born in Oil City, PA, to Thomas A. Anderton and Elizabeth McClune Anderton on September 5, 1926. She attended St. Joseph’s grade school and high school in Oil City and Fairmont Carements in Florida.

She married Jay French Miller on November 15, 1947, at St. Joseph’s Church in Oil City. Over the years Mrs. Miller was actively involved in a number of local civic organizations and charitable initiatives. She promoted the creation of Franklin’s Historical District, and was a member of Venango County’s Historical Society, Franklin Club, Wanango Country Club, Franklin Historic Preservation Society, and the Monday Club.

She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Mrs. Miller is preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings, her husband and her younger daughter, Mary Helen Miller Solares.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Tennyson; her daughter, Mary, and her children— Renee Conrad, Reinaldo (ReyJay) Solares, Christina Roberts, and Melinda Solares; and three great-grandchildren, Hank Roberts, Jay Roberts and Van Solares.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.